Family of woman whose throat was wounded files lawsuit against Fairfield care facility

Police records show investigators had suspicions, but ultimately no charges were filed because the investigation couldn’t determine how Lauren was injured, who did it, how it happened or where it occurred.

“It’s the most frustrating thing,” Greg Carter said. “How do people get away with that?”

The Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities investigated a complaint that the incident involved “abuse” and “neglect.” The investigation “sustained” the complaint, according to the investigation report provided by Greg Carter.

Two months ago, Carter filed a lawsuit against Takoda Trails and related companies accusing them of negligence.

Carter provided records that show Lauren had been injured in previous incidents at Takoda Trails.

According to the lawsuit, Lauren Carter had broken bones, burns and cuts requiring stitches, and was left in hot buses (twice) for hours.

“Lauren has unfortunately had to suffer through things that I don’t believe any human being should,” Carter’s attorney Mark Tassone said.

The defendants declined a request for comment on the allegations.

“Given that the matter is in litigation and involves medical privacy, we cannot comment,” attorney Ernie Auciello wrote in an email response to Journal-News partner WCPO’s I-Team. “Our client can and will vigorously defend the allegations.”

According to records reviewed by the I-Team, Takoda Trails fired an employee for not cooperating with the investigation of Lauren Carter’s neck wound.

The facility’s response plan included checking on her more frequently.

Greg Carter said he put a camera in her room — allowed by Ohio state law — so he can monitor her at any time.

Lauren Carter is still living in Takoda Trails, but two weeks ago the facility sent Greg Carter a notice telling him that, “Due to your actions as Lauren’s legal guardian, the home can no longer meet the needs of Lauren without imposing an undue hardship on the home. Takoda Trails has attempted to communicate with you and continues to serve Lauren after numerous attacks and unfounded accusations.”

Greg Carter said he wants to care for his daughter at home, but can’t afford it. He’s trying to get her into a new facility, but it will be farther from his home.

“Sometimes, things have to happen where people are held to account for what they do,” Carter said.

This story was published by Journal-News content partner WCPO.