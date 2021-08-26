journal-news logo
X

Familiar face to fill vacancy on Hamilton City Council

Kathleen Klink is a Hamilton City Council member. She previously was superintendent of the Lakota Local School District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
Caption
Kathleen Klink is a Hamilton City Council member. She previously was superintendent of the Lakota Local School District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

News
By Mike Rutledge
3 hours ago

Hamilton City Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to appoint recent Council Member Kathleen Klink to fill the final months of Robert Brown’s term, but said they weren’t positive she would take it.

She “definitely” will, Klink told the Journal-News. Brown recently retired, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I served with Bob for 10 years and so appreciated his insights, knowledge and sense of humor,” Klink said after the meeting, adding she “will do my best to serve the remaining months of his term.”

Klink in 2019 announced she would not seek re-election to council so she could pursue other pursuits, including continuing to build the city’s 17 neighborhoods, as part of the 17Strong effort she helped found.

Last year, Klink was named Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year.

ExploreFormer city council member named Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year

In Other News
1
Here’s what to do (and not to do) to keep your yard, garden healthy...
2
Here’s where area colleges, universities stand on vaccinations, mask...
3
Middletown school, city officials to pitch community center idea to...
4
Ugly unused Hamilton property becomes lovely pollinator park
5
Cliffs called ‘very responsible, smart’ after successful vaccination...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top