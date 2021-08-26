Familiar face to fill vacancy on Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to appoint recent Council Member Kathleen Klink to fill the final months of Robert Brown’s term, but said they weren’t positive she would take it.
She “definitely” will, Klink told the Journal-News. Brown recently retired, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“I served with Bob for 10 years and so appreciated his insights, knowledge and sense of humor,” Klink said after the meeting, adding she “will do my best to serve the remaining months of his term.”
Klink in 2019 announced she would not seek re-election to council so she could pursue other pursuits, including continuing to build the city’s 17 neighborhoods, as part of the 17Strong effort she helped found.
Last year, Klink was named Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year.