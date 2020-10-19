Fall exhibitions now on display at Miami University Art Museum: How to go

As part of Miami University Art Museum’s permanent collection, the exhibition explores how light continues to play an essential role in the creation and evolution of photography. “Chasing Light: Black & White Photography” explores the photographer’s specific use of natural and artificial light through this collection of thought-provoking, historic images. There are about 500 photos in the museum’s permanent collection, and about 200 of the photos are black and white.

In addition to “Chasing Light: Black & White Photography,” there are also two other fall displays to see, including “Rebuilding European Tourism: Travel Posters and the World Wars,” and “Broadsides and Calaveras: José Guadalupe Posada.”

“Rebuilding European Tourism: Travel Posters and the World Wars,” was curated with assistance from Ethan Clearfield, a spring 2018 Curatorial Intern. The 20 featured travel posters in the exhibition are a representation of the approximately 200 posters that were donated to Miami University in 1970 by Cora Elma Pratt.

Miami University Art Museum acquired 25 broadsides by Mexican printmaker José Guadalupe Posada in 2014. Regarded as the most important illustrator in Mexican history, Posada is estimated to have produced more than 20,000 illustrations during his career. There are 18 of Posada’s works, ranging from the late 19th to early 20th Century, highlighted in the exhibition. Posada touched on a variety of subjects in his work, including politics, news and current events, religion, and obituaries.

A visit to the Art Museum is free and open to the public. Pre-registration and timed tickets are required. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturdays, Sundays, and university holidays. There are also virtual gallery experiences available for those who prefer to view the exhibitions online.

How to go

What: “Chasing Light: Black & White Photography”

When: Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition will be on display through Friday, December 11. Closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and university holidays.

Where: Miami University Art Museum and Sculpture Park, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford.

Admission: Free and open to the public. Parking passes are available at the museum. Pre-registration required with timed tickets. Face masks are required when visiting. For those who prefer an online experience, the fall exhibitions are also available virtually.

More info: (513) 529-2232 or www.MiamiOH.edu/ArtMuseum. Click on visit to make a reservation. Guests are expected to follow safety protocols and social distancing guidelines. There will be extended evening hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.