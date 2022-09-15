Fall events throughout the region

‘Signs, Crossroads and Ghost Towns ... Butler County’s Hidden and Vanished Communities’

Butler County Historical Society board member Brian Smith tells tales of communities long-forgotten in Butler County. This event is free to BCHS members. All others may pay $5 at the door. 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. facebook.com/events/587885286395525

Historical Days and Fall Gathering Festival

The Preble County Historical Society hosts its Fall Gathering Days with craft vendors, wagon hayrides, living history exhibits and live music from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. A “Travel Through Time” wagon tour take patrons on rides through the nature preserve. Hayrides are a $5 donation per person. The festival takes place at 7693 Swartzel Road in Eaton. preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com

Germantown Pretzel Festival

The annual Germantown Pretzel Festival features a lot of craft vendors, food vendors, carnival rides and live music, taking place in Veterans Memorial Park at 190 W. Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 feature Nancy and Woody from K99.1 FM. A queen crowning is slated for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24. A full schedule has been posted online at https://www.facebook.com/PretzelFestival.

Hamilton Witches Market

This nighttime event features vendors selling “witchy, gothic, oddities and curiosity items,” according to event organizers. From 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, local artisans around the Butler County Courthouse at Second and High streets will sell plants, crystals, candles, jewelry, baked goods, incense and clothes and offer tarot readings and more. “This is a real life Diagon Alley (Harry Potter) or Shadow Market (Shadowhunters),” the event’s Facebook page says. It is free and pets on leashes are welcome. facebook.com/events/1070114937022597

Christian’s Corn Stand Jam ‘22

Christian’s Corn Stand Jam ‘22 is a free concert event taking place from 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 at RiversEdge Amphitheater in downtown Hamilton. The lineup includes the Rumpke Mountain Boys, The Inturns, CFG & The Family, Josh Lawson and the Kokotto Comeback and Frech & Co. The event includes a silent auction, raffles, kids activities, art demos, food trucks and more. Proceeds support mental health awareness and will provide scholarships to students.

Barn-N-Bunk Fall Festivals

Barn-N-Bunk has a fall festival every weekend starting Sept. 24-25 going through the end of October. They take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free; rides for children cost $10 for the activity package. 3677 Wayne-Madison Rd., Trenton.

OCTOBER

Fall Fest 2022

Trenton Community Park will be the site of Fall Fest 2022 from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The festival will include a car show from 3 to 6 p.m. with prizes and plaques. There will also be live music, craft vendors, a kids zone, food trucks, poker, split-the-pot and a video game truck. The event culminates with a Rozzi’s Fireworks show. 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. facebook.com/events/623391799464712

Harvest Fest 2022

Garver Family Farm Market hosts Harvest Fest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Guests may visit the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, visit food and craft vendors, listen to music and more. Hayrides also available. 6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. facebook.com/events/354652096879978

57th Annual Apple Butter Festival

The Apple Butter Festival at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm features food, historical demonstrations, live music, arts, crafts, animals, kids activities, beer and wine, funnel cakes, and of course ... apple butter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Cost at the entrance is $5 per adult of $10 per car. Children 12 and younger are free. Proceeds support the Oxford Museum Association. 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. facebook.com/events/2033746023502550

Pumpkin Fall Crawl

Pumpkin-themes shopping is offered along Main Street in Hamilton Oct. 7, 8 and 9. Businesses and the street will feature fall decorations and restaurants will serve Pumpkin Crawl food specials and drink specials. There will be treats for children and adults along the way. This event is within the DORA (outdoor drinking) zone. facebook.com/events/408391397926498

11th Annual Operation Pumpkin & At Festival

The annual Operation Pumpkin festival attracts thousands of people to downtown Hamilton with its enormous pumpkins that are entered into weigh-off contests, carved pumpkins, more than 100 food and craft vendors, beer and carnival rides. The family friendly event also features live music performances, a pet parade and a Lil’ Miss Punkin contest. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9. The main road is High Street with some side streets included. Parking garage nearby. operation-pumpkin.org

Weber Pumpkin Festival

The fifth-generation family farm hosts its annual pumpkin festival with hundreds of craft vendors, food offerings, games and rides for children at Weber’s Farm Market, 6085 Kilby Road in Harrison. The event began as Minges Farm Festival in a different location in 1984. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. webersfarmmarket.com

Halloween on the Green

A trick-or-treat event for children age 10 and younger, Halloween on the Green will have area businesses and organizations passing out treats at Village Green Park in Fairfield. The event takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20. Children should wear costumes and bring their own bag to collect goodies. facebook.com/events/776269053417968

Ghost Walk of Dayton Lane Historic District

Tours during the 19th annual Dayton Lane Ghost Walk will take place every 30 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22. People who attend will hear ghost tales from past and current residents of the historic Dayton Lane in Hamilton. Walking tours will leave the Wolfe Gazebo in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue with the last tour leaving at 9 p.m., rain or shine. Following the tour, individual physic readings will be available for purchase by Victor Paruta and fellow psychics. A ghost walk ticket is required for readings. Funds will support the Dayton Lane Historic District. Tickets are $25. facebook.com/events/586697472935529

The Ghost of Windsor Manor Murder Mystery

Hueston Woods Lodge will be the site of this dramatic murder mystery dinner about an eccentric unmarried sister who, to the dismay of her wealthy family, hosts a party for her friends even though her younger brother was discovered dead hanging from the balcony railing that morning. According to the event description, “A note was pinned to his body warning the family to leave the manor at once. Apparently the Ghost of Windsor Manor has returned to wreak havoc on the family.” Lodge check-in is at 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Event doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and murder mystery show at 7 p.m. The cost is $60 per person plus tax. Room reservations and event tickets are sold separately by calling (513) 664-3500. Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center is located at 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Fitton Cinema hosts a viewing of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with full theatrical sound and lights as well as a special shadow-cast performance by The Denton Affair. Tickets are $12 for members, $14 for the general public. Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. fittoncenter.org