Fairfield’s Wine, Women & Song Series to feature pianist Robin Spielberg

“Music smooths the rough edges of life,” said Spielberg in a recent interview. “It speaks to us when words fail and expresses our deepest emotions.”

Spielberg will perform at 8 p.m. April 26 at the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC). Tickets are $35 for Café seats and $32 for Stadium seats. To purchase tickets, call the FCAC Box Office at 513-867-5348 or purchase online at FairfieldOH.gov/tickets.

“Robin Spielberg is one of America’s most popular, contemporary female pianists and composers ... This is a Wine, Women & Song Performance,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation. “She has been performing for 40 years, and by the age of 10, she had composed more than 50 original songs.”

As part of the Wine, Women & Song Series, tickets include complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will open at 7 p.m. Café seats are at tables that sit on the stage with the performer. The performance is funded in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

“It’s one of our most popular series, and it’s because it’s more than just a concert,” said Sheldrick.

Wine, Women & Song is performed in an intimate setting, where audiences sit on the stage, close to the performer.

“It just really is a complete event,” Sheldrick said. “Audiences are going to be able to come here and see an internationally renowned performance in a very intimate setting, and it’s right here in Fairfield.”

Spielberg has released 24 studio recordings, and she is in the top one percent of artists played on Pandora Radio with over 200 million streams on the platform. She has 160,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has sold over a million CDs, featuring her piano-centric music.

“Robin Spielberg is a world-class talent. She has sold out Carnegie Hall multiple times, and there’s music for everybody included in her performances. Her arrangements include American Standards, original pieces, Americana melodies, classical numbers, pop favorites, and so much more. And the stories that she tells in between the songs really bring everything home to the audience, and everyone leaves having had a wonderful experience,” said Sheldrick.

How to go

What: An Evening with Robin Spielberg

When: 8 p.m. April 26

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: $35 for Cafe and $32 for Stadium seating. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres included. Cash bar opens at 7 p.m. Café area seats are at tables on the stage with the performer.

More info.: Order tickets by phone at 513-867-5348, stop by the Fairfield Community Arts Center or purchase tickets online at FairfieldOH.gov/Tickets.