Fairfield’s Groovin’ on the Green presents The Verve Pipe

The Verve Pipe’s hits include “The Freshmen,” “Photograph,” “Colorful,” and “Never Let You Down.”

The band formed in the early 1990s in East Lansing, Mich., and the group continues to tour, including appearances at Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Festival, among others. The group’s latest studio album, “Threads,” was released in 2021.

The concert series will be held on select Thursday evenings through Sept. 5 The venue will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

The Verve Pipe will perform on Thursday, Aug. 8.

This year’s nine-concert season includes nationally known names and tribute acts. The lineup will feature a variety of musical genres, including pop and rock to classic rock, country, and more.

“A lot of the groups we’re bringing in travel the country, and they perform all over, so we’re really excited to have them perform at Village Green Park,” Sheldrick said.

For the entire schedule, dates, and a complete concert line-up, go to https://www.fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green.

Other upcoming concerts include The Eagles Project – Eagles Tribute on July 18, and Come Together – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute on Sept. 5, sponsored by Skyline Chili at 1190 Hicks Blvd. in Fairfield.

Plus, New Wave Nation will bring a 1980s tribute concert on Aug. 15 and Mallrats, a 90′s tribute band, will perform on Aug. 22.

In addition to the concerts, there will be family-friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids that are planned throughout the series. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and a variety of different community organizations on site at each concert.

How to go

What: Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series

When: Select Thursdays – Through Thurs., Sept. 5. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info.: For more information, visit the summer concert series website at https://www.fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green. Production will be provided by Cincy Entertainment Services. The park is a DORA location.

Upcoming Groovin’ on the Green Concerts:

July 18: The Eagles Project – Eagles Tribute

Aug. 8: The Verve Pipe

Aug. 15: New Wave Nation – 80s Tribute

Aug. 22: Mallrats – 90s Tribute

Aug. 29: Michelle Robinson Band

Sept. 5: Come Together – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute