Fairfield’s Groovin’ on the Green presents The Verve Pipe

Multi-platinum alternative/rock act The Verve Pipe will perform at Groovin’ on the Green in Fairfield as part of the city’s summer concert series.
“We’re thrilled to have The Verve Pipe here in Fairfield. It’s always exciting to have music of this caliber come to town,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the city of Fairfield.
The Verve Pipe’s hits include “The Freshmen,” “Photograph,” “Colorful,” and “Never Let You Down.”
The band formed in the early 1990s in East Lansing, Mich., and the group continues to tour, including appearances at Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Festival, among others. The group’s latest studio album, “Threads,” was released in 2021.
The concert series will be held on select Thursday evenings through Sept. 5 The venue will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and concerts will begin at 7 p.m.
The Verve Pipe will perform on Thursday, Aug. 8.
This year’s nine-concert season includes nationally known names and tribute acts. The lineup will feature a variety of musical genres, including pop and rock to classic rock, country, and more.
“A lot of the groups we’re bringing in travel the country, and they perform all over, so we’re really excited to have them perform at Village Green Park,” Sheldrick said.
For the entire schedule, dates, and a complete concert line-up, go to https://www.fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green.
Other upcoming concerts include The Eagles Project – Eagles Tribute on July 18, and Come Together – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute on Sept. 5, sponsored by Skyline Chili at 1190 Hicks Blvd. in Fairfield.
Plus, New Wave Nation will bring a 1980s tribute concert on Aug. 15 and Mallrats, a 90′s tribute band, will perform on Aug. 22.
In addition to the concerts, there will be family-friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids that are planned throughout the series. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and a variety of different community organizations on site at each concert.
How to go
What: Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series
When: Select Thursdays – Through Thurs., Sept. 5. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m.
Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr., Fairfield
Cost: Free
More info.: For more information, visit the summer concert series website at https://www.fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green. Production will be provided by Cincy Entertainment Services. The park is a DORA location.
Upcoming Groovin’ on the Green Concerts:
July 18: The Eagles Project – Eagles Tribute
Aug. 8: The Verve Pipe
Aug. 15: New Wave Nation – 80s Tribute
Aug. 22: Mallrats – 90s Tribute
Aug. 29: Michelle Robinson Band
Sept. 5: Come Together – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute
