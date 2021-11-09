Fairfield Twp. veterans committee to honor one of its own at Veterans Day ceremony

As the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial takes shape, the memorial committee, tasked with its construction, plans to lead the Veterans Day program on Thursday.
The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. at Heroes Park, at Millikin and Morris roads, will feature guest speaker retired USAF Lt. Col. Kathy Staiger, of Beavercreek, and special honoree Lt. Barney Landry, a 1951 graduate of West Point and a Korean War and Cold War pilot who flew through nuclear test clouds.
Local radio personality Jim Scott will emcee the event.
“Veterans Day is a time for our community to especially recognize and honor our servicemen and woman of today, and the veterans of the past,” said Fred Valerius, spokesman of the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee. “The Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Project is working to not only erect a lasting memorial to veterans but also build a culture of appreciation for their service through special events at the memorial site.”
Fairfield Twp. Trustees Susan Berding, Shannon Hartkemeyer and Joe McAbee will preside over the event when current service members and military veterans are recognized. “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Fairfield School District’s Rhythm Express and “America, the Beautiful” and “God Bless America” will be performed by the Tri-County Assembly of God Vocal Team.
Staiger, a Dallas native, earned her commission in 1984 and graduated pilot school in 1985 and then assigned to Zweibrucken Air Base in Germany. She transitioned into the Air Force Reserves in 1991, serving first in the 907th Airlift Group at Rickenbacker Air Base. Her unit moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, being renamed the 445th Airlift Wing, in 1994.
Landry, a native of New Orleans, is the 2020 Butler County Veteran of the Year, and will be recognized by his home community of Fairfield Twp. for his military and community service. He will also be recognized as being “the most generous contributor to date for the Veterans Memorial Project,” Valerius said. He’s donated $25,500 to the memorial project, with an additional $10,000 previously matched by General Electric.
The ceremony will be at the Heroes Park where the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial is being constructed. Phase 1 of the project has been completed, and Phase 2 ― five monoliths to honor the branches of the military, , donors, MIA/POWs, Gold Star families, and veterans ― is expected to be completed by Memorial Day next year.
Proceeding the ceremony will be a mini-parade from Fairfield East Elementary north on Morris Road past Fairfield North Elementary, ending at Heroes Park. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. led by the township’s police cruisers.
LEARN MORE AND DONATE
For more information on the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Project, visit www.fairfieldtwpvets.com, or search Fairfield Township Veterans Memorial on Facebook.
Donations may be made via the website or mailed to the Veterans Memorial Fund, c/o Fairfield Community Foundation, 5350 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014.
