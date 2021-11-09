Fairfield Twp. veterans committee to honor one of its own at Veterans Day ceremony

Staiger, a Dallas native, earned her commission in 1984 and graduated pilot school in 1985 and then assigned to Zweibrucken Air Base in Germany. She transitioned into the Air Force Reserves in 1991, serving first in the 907th Airlift Group at Rickenbacker Air Base. Her unit moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, being renamed the 445th Airlift Wing, in 1994.

Caption Barney Landry, 93, of Fairfield Twp., will be honored during the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2021. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Landry, a native of New Orleans, is the 2020 Butler County Veteran of the Year, and will be recognized by his home community of Fairfield Twp. for his military and community service. He will also be recognized as being “the most generous contributor to date for the Veterans Memorial Project,” Valerius said. He’s donated $25,500 to the memorial project, with an additional $10,000 previously matched by General Electric.

The ceremony will be at the Heroes Park where the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial is being constructed. Phase 1 of the project has been completed, and Phase 2 ― five monoliths to honor the branches of the military, , donors, MIA/POWs, Gold Star families, and veterans ― is expected to be completed by Memorial Day next year.

Proceeding the ceremony will be a mini-parade from Fairfield East Elementary north on Morris Road past Fairfield North Elementary, ending at Heroes Park. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. led by the township’s police cruisers.

LEARN MORE AND DONATE

For more information on the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Project, visit www.fairfieldtwpvets.com, or search Fairfield Township Veterans Memorial on Facebook.

Donations may be made via the website or mailed to the Veterans Memorial Fund, c/o Fairfield Community Foundation, 5350 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, OH 45014.