Fairfield Twp. to host a pre-Memorial Day observance at Heroes Park with special event

Following an invocation, “Amazing Grace” will be played on the bagpipes by Lt. Dennis Adams of the Butler County Sherriff’s Department.

There will be a recognition of veterans in attendance, the Veterans Memorial Project Committee and Gold Star families as well as other dignitaries.

“We will have a variety of music and comments that will inspire people on different levels,” Valerius said.

Other highlights of the ceremony will include an “Entrance March of Veterans” by VFW Post #1069 Honor Guard; raising of the flag to the “Star Spangled Banner” sung by Rachael Finnerty, another Fairfield High School student; and a message, “The Importance of Memorial Day” by special guest speaker U.S. Army Capt. David Mast of the University of Dayton ROTC Program, a Fairfield High School graduate.

Following the message, there will be a lowering of the Flag by VFW Honor Guard and a flag folding ceremony, demonstrating the 13 folds and their meaning by the VFW Honor Guard and Doug Lamb.

The evening will close with a rendition of “Taps” played by Erskine, along with the exit of the VFW Honor Guard.

Heroes Park is located at Millikin and Morris Roads.

During the event, donations will be accepted for the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Project, which is set to be constructed at Heroes Park. The event will also allow veterans and their families to sign up to be listed on the memorial that will be featured at Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial and the Veterans directory on the website. There is no cost for veterans to be listed on the memorial.

Residents are also encouraged to place small flags or a small wreath at the memorial site, between the Monday, May 24 event and Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

Contact Fred Valerius, veterans committee spokesperson, at fvalerius@aol.com or (513) 737-3591 or visit the Fairfield Township Veterans Memorial Facebook page for more information on the Pre-Memorial Day Observance Program and the Veterans Memorial Project.