Fairfield Twp. swears in new fire chief

Berter is a lifelong resident of the Fairfield community, growing up in the city of Fairfield, and spending the last 20 years as a resident of Fairfield Twp. He is also a graduate of Fairfield High School, Class of 1998.

In October of 1999, Berter was hired by Fairfield Twp. as a firefighter, and he spent time working part time at Fairfield Twp. and the city of Fairfield until June, 2002. He was hired as a career firefighter with the West Chester Twp. Fire Dept., where he obtained his Paramedic Certification.

Berter was promoted to the rank of lieutenant at both West Chester and Fairfield Twp. in February, 2008. He was promoted to the rank of captain in 2012, continuing his service to Fairfield Twp. He was also promoted to the rank of battalion chief at West Chester in August, 2022.