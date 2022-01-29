Fairfield to rehab another water tower this spring

The bid for the rehab work was for $474,800, but City Council authorized $495,000 which includes contingency funding.

The 500,000-gallon water tower, which is next to a recently rehabilitated 1.5 million-gallon tower, was constructed in the late 1960s and last fully rehabilitated in 1996. Sackenheim said the existing coating systems are beginning to fail.

“The project will recoat the steel tank both inside and out, protecting water quality and the structural integrity of the tank for decades.”

To inspect the work, the city will also contract with Dixon Engineering. Sackenheim said this third-party technical inspection will “ensure the integrity of the rehabilitation work.”

Dixon Engineering, a firm that specializes in water tower coating systems, has inspected all of Fairfield’s water tower projects for at least the past seven years.

The city will pay Dixon Engineering, of Medina, $64,250 for its services, and Sackenheim said rehabilitation work is expected to start this spring.

So far the city has rehabilitated three water towers in recent years, and the smaller Seward Road tower will be Fairfield’s fourth to be rehabilitated. The Harbin Park water tower could be rehabilitated within two or three years depending on its condition.

Fairfield has plans to construct a sixth water storage tank on Port Union Road due to the city’s growing industrial and commercial base.