Fairfield to host second annual ‘Parade of Lights’ in a drive-through format

Floats and illuminated vehicles that are part of the parade will remain stationary throughout the duration of the parade. There will be decorated vehicles on each side of the road as participants drive by.

“Right now, we have about 14 signature, approved floats that will be on display,” said Theilman.

For those who would like to be a part of the festivities, there is still time to enter a float, or a vehicle. The city will be accepting parade participants through Monday. Art and cultural organizations, schools, community groups and city departments with illuminated floats and vehicles are invited to apply. There will be a “Best Community” entry and a “Best City Department” entry chosen. Winners will be awarded trophies.

“It’s a great way to market themselves in a fun, festive way. Residents and guests also have a chance to support local restaurants and businesses when they turn out for the event,” Theilman said.

In 2019, the city of Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department won the “Best City Department” entry for “The Grinch.”

“I’m excited to see the faces of the children, parents and everyone who is driving through this parade, just seeing their faces light up, and for them to see everyone’s creativity with all of the different floats is awesome,” Theilman said, “I love seeing all the floats come to life.”

This year’s participants will include Fairfield City Schools, Fairfield Family YMCA, and Star 93.3. There will be no walking entries this year. Santa will make an appearance, and will be stationed on a float.

“This is not an average night, and it’s a safe, festive way to welcome the holidays. It’s a way for people to bond with their families in the safety of their own vehicles as they see the whole community come together as one,” Theilman said.

How to go

What: Fairfield Parade of Lights Drive-Through

When: Sunday, November 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield

Cost: Free.

More info.: Visit www.fairfield-city.org/572/Fairfield-Parade-of-Lights