2 area YMCAs to celebrate a half-century of community service: How to go

In a half-century, two area YMCAs have served countless thousands in two Butler County communities, and such a record of community devotion is deserving of a celebration, say YMCA officials.
The Fitton Family YMCA in Hamilton and Fairfield Family YMCAs were launched in 1968 – after eight years of planning - and two years of construction and fundraising saw the facilities open in 1970.
Starting later this month, officials from the Great Miami Valley YMCA will celebrate the two community centerpieces with public events while mindful of social distancing and other precautions required during the coronavirus pandemic.
Great Miami Valley YMCA CEO Woody Fitton said the events also commemorate the historic firsts, of which there were many, for the two YMCAs.
“The (Hamilton) Fitton and Fairfield Family YMCA’s were the first Y’s to offer family programming, from swim lessons and after school care to group exercise and Miracle League offerings. Today the Great Miami Valley Y serves more than 50,000 people through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” said Fitton.
In a statement released by YMCA officials they said “community members are invited to come to the YMCA, and reminisce on its history.”
“We’ll have historical facts on display, and we want to hear your stories. We will be taking COVID precautions throughout the week including temperature taking upon entry, mask wearing and physical distancing.”
On Nov. 11 a “Reverse Parade” will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Fitton Family YMCA - 5:00 - 6:00pm
“Participants will simply pull into the parking lot and be directed to 6 to 8 stations where each car will get a free gift from each station,” said officials.
Officials said “2020 commemorates five decades for the Fitton Family YMCA and we want the commmunity to come out and enjoy this reverse parade as we celebrate 50 extraordinary years.”
And on Nov. 12 YMCA member will join in a “50 for 50” celebration beginning at 8 a.m. as “Join Ian Mackenzie-Thurley, Board Member at the Fitton Family YMCA, rides 50 miles on a spin bike in the lobby of the YMCA.”
“Other members will also participate by jumping in the pool to swim a lap, run a mile on a treadmill, or by joining in with Ian on a bike for a mile or two.” said officials.