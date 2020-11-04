2 area YMCAs to celebrate a half-century of community service: How to go

In a statement released by YMCA officials they said “community members are invited to come to the YMCA, and reminisce on its history.”

“We’ll have historical facts on display, and we want to hear your stories. We will be taking COVID precautions throughout the week including temperature taking upon entry, mask wearing and physical distancing.”

On Nov. 11 a “Reverse Parade” will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Fitton Family YMCA - 5:00 - 6:00pm

“Participants will simply pull into the parking lot and be directed to 6 to 8 stations where each car will get a free gift from each station,” said officials.

Officials said “2020 commemorates five decades for the Fitton Family YMCA and we want the commmunity to come out and enjoy this reverse parade as we celebrate 50 extraordinary years.”

And on Nov. 12 YMCA member will join in a “50 for 50” celebration beginning at 8 a.m. as “Join Ian Mackenzie-Thurley, Board Member at the Fitton Family YMCA, rides 50 miles on a spin bike in the lobby of the YMCA.”

“Other members will also participate by jumping in the pool to swim a lap, run a mile on a treadmill, or by joining in with Ian on a bike for a mile or two.” said officials.