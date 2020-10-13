Fairfield to be the state’s latest Purple Heart City: What that means

The Purple Heart is the oldest military honor, created in August 1782 George Washington when he was the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. The honor was renamed and redesigned in 1932 as the Purple Heart and is awarded for a member of the armed forces being wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the United States.

An estimated 1.7 million veterans since World War I have received the Purple Heart.

The idea of the city pursuing the designation was first presented to Councilwoman Leslie Besl. She said she comes from “a big military family,” and honoring the military is something that’s “near and dear to my heart.” Her grandfather, Charles Cain, was a World War II Purple Heart recipient.

“Fairfield has a history of honoring its military and veterans, and this is just another way we can do that,” Besl said. The designation will include a dedication at City Council on Monday, and signs posted around town. She also said there are groups of veterans that will travel to various Purple Heart cities.

Other cities in the region that are designated as a Purple Heart City include, Middletown, Hamilton, Franklin and Cincinnati.

“We want to pay every tribute and honor to our veterans that we can," said Besl. “It’s a high honor and it’s a special group of people and we want to do everything we can to show them our respect and appreciation.”