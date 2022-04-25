Fairfield students get chance to check out career opportunities

Beckman the students had asked some good questions, including one student who “asked me what my favorite role has been with Schneider Electric, which I thought was great.”

The day was about discovering what was available, and that just because they’re a specific type of company, like a manufacturer, they aren’t just looking for operators of machinery.

“They obviously want to know what the pay looks like,” said Ella Bowling, operations manager for The Fischer Group. “Some of them are interested in what kinds of opportunities there are in a factory, and are the other things than running a line. Are there other things that we do in manufacturing?”

Dr. Bill Rice, Fairfield High School principal, said they’ve been talking about the career fest “pretty heavy” over the past couple of weeks.

“I’ve been blown away from student engagement with employers,” he said. “They’re asking great questions with employers who created atmospheres that are really inviting. There’s something for every one of our kids here today (Thursday).”

With the success, Rice would like to have the event again next spring.

“I knew we’d get the room set (with the businesses), but I wasn’t sure how all-in the kids would be, but they’ve been awesome,” he said.