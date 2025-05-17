It’s open! New splash pad at Fairfield’s Harbin Park has 15 features

After that the kids will be free to get wet as they scamper between features — whether it is cascading spray, water falling from buckets, or streams of water coming from stationary water guns.

“We’re going full throttle,’’ said Mandi Brock, parks and recreation director. “I’m looking forward for the community to enjoy the splash pad.”

The opening can’t come soon enough for Chuck Russell and his 5-year-old granddaughter, Hannah Martin.

“I love it,’’ said Russell, a 1967 Fairfield High School graduate whose backyard abuts the park.

“We’ve been watching this go up. Our younger grandkids will love it.”

Buckets of water will fall on children when they walk through the Canopy Cluster. It will spray on them from all directions — both inside and outside of the Aquahedra.

And at the Spray Stacker, kids can change the direction and intensity of the water jets. Or the littlest participants can go down the Nautilus Slide where water will help them slide down to a rubber pad on the bottom.

There will be giveaways, balloon arches, and the Flub’s ice cream truck will be on site.

Many families in the city have been waiting for the splash pad to open since it was first proposed as a goal in both the Fairfield Forward and the parks master plans more than two years ago.

Permitting delays from the Ohio Department of Health caused the splash pad to open a year later than originally planned.

“We’re looking forward to a grand opening. It’s been a couple years in the making,’’ Brock said.

“It’s designed for kids of all ages and abilities. It’s a family-friendly, engaging play area for all families and kids of all ages.”

The splash pad is adjacent to two separate playgrounds for children ages 2-5 and 6-10. The playgrounds and splash pad were designed built at a cost of $3.9 million by Landscape Structures Inc., and its water feature division, Aquatix, Brock said.

Both are adjacent to a new parking lot and a covered, L-shaped wood and masonry shelter with picnic tables. The shelter was designed so parents could see their children playing on all playground equipment as well as the splash pad, Brock said.

Closer to the splash pad are new restrooms that contain the mechanical room for the splash pad. Features of the splash pad were tested and received final approval earlier this year.

While visiting the park and splash pad recently, Martin was drawn to the splash pad’s WhirlPad, which she kept spinning.

“It looks like a mushroom,” she said. “It kind of makes me want to get on it — I’m not scared.”