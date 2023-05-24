Fairfield seeks funds to help connect residents to more trails

In 2024, the city will have a water line construction project ahead of the 2025 the repaving of Pleasant Avenue from Patterson Boulevard to Hunter Road.

The city will also seek another OKI grant for the continuation of the Great Miami River Trail. This funding would help connect the trail, which ends at Waterworks Park, and add 7,400 feet of new trail.

“This phase would allow the path to be accessed directly by a considerable portion of the city’s residential population without driving, connect the trail through Marsh Park to the new dog park and trailhead, and allow for future expansion into Hamilton County.”

If the OKI funding is approved, the project would be scheduled for 2026 or 2027, with the engineering for the project in 2024 or 2025.

Mann said this pot of OKI federal money, which would be Transportation Alternative Funding, is competitive as many communities are looking to install trails. This grant “is a pretty big want,” Mann said and why the city’s offering to split the $1.5 million cost 50-50.

The Great Miami River Trail, which starts in Piqua, is nearly complete. There are a couple of gaps besides in Fairfield, including in Lemon Twp., Monroe, and Rentschler Forest MetroPark in Fairfield Twp.