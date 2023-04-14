GET ACTIVE: Hit the trail for the Great Miami Riverway 2023 River Ride

The Great Miami River Recreation Trail has also been designated as a National Recreation Trail as portions of several statewide and national trails use the Great Miami and other local trails to pass through the Dayton region. Events like the River Ride highlight the connectivity the trails provide.

“We have so many awesome trails,” Hall said. “This is the first paved trail that connects Franklin and Middletown without having to ride on a busy road. It’s a really scenic section of trail.”

Bigger and better isn’t a cliché as the event – held for the first time in several years – is more than a ride. It’s a celebration.

In Middletown, Jefferson Park will host live music from Chuck Evans, a kids activity area, yard games, a craft project and a variety of food trucks. The Food Truck Park in Franklin will be the place for post-ride festivities with live music from Sweeney Rebellion, a vendor fair, food trucks and more kids activities.

“The cities are excited to host this event and I think people are ready to get back out on the trail,” Hall said. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy time with family and friends.”

Great Miami Riverway 2023 River Ride

What: Cycle at your own pace along the scenic Great Miami Riverway. The Middletown-Franklin connection of the recreation trail is approximately a 3-mile round trip and will include food, fun and live music at both end points.

When: Friday, April 28. Start between 4-6 p.m. and finish by 7 p.m.

Where: Start at Flyer Trailhead (3801 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown) or Franklin Food Truck Park (20 E. 4th St., Franklin)

Registration: Free event but the first 100 people registered receive a goodie bag. On-site registration also available.

More Information: https://protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-river-ride-middletown-franklin