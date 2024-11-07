Fairfield schools tout record fundraiser in helping teacher battle cancer

Fairfield teacher Jessi Grimes, co-founder of the non-profit Fairfield Leads the Fight, said the recent tally of $17,000 in donations is a testament to the soundness of the new strategy.

“This has been our most successful year by far, which we attribute to the ever-growing sense of community. It has been amazing to see so many people from Fairfield - and beyond - unite to do good for one of our own,” said Grimes, who teaches at Fairfield Academy and is the girls head varsity volleyball coach at Fairfield High School.

The school-based, non-profit group recently hosted its annual fundraising event at Fairfield Freshman School and Grimes also coordinates an annual volleyball game for Fairfield Leads the Fight as part of its fundraising.

The $17,000 will go to help a Fairfield teacher who is battling breast cancer.

“Now that we have established as a nonprofit, we have been able to utilize other avenues of fundraising, like a round up event from Hamilton’s Pour House, golf club raffles, and our first annual pickleball tournament,” said Grimes.

“We also sell shirts to all Fairfield Schools’ staffers, which has been our biggest moneymaker to date.”

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for Fairfield Schools – which enrolls students from both the city of Fairfield and adjacent Fairfield Twp. – praised Grimes and all the group’s volunteers for their efforts to help cover the medical expenses of teacher Elizabeth Meier.

“This year, all proceeds go directly to support Meier, a beloved Central Elementary teacher currently battling breast cancer,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

“This (Fairfield Freshman School) event raised $7,000, but with additional support from local businesses and events, including T-shirt sales, the total this year reached almost $17,000.”

Grimes said the freshman school event grows larger each year.

“It’s so fun to see the way students embrace the mission and emotionally connect to the cause. So many of them have been personally impacted by cancer and are glad to have an outlet that helps them feel like they are making a difference.”

“We have also been supported by local businesses donating to the event, including Cassano’s and Forest Park Skyline,” she said.

“We are still learning and growing as an organization and will have other fundraising opportunities forthcoming, but we are accepting donations via Venmo @ffleadsthefight . People can also follow us on social media on Instagram and Facebook.”