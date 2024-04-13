Fairfield Schools’ music programs among nationally acclaimed

The honor from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) “acknowledges Fairfield Schools’ dedication to providing music education.”

The 10,000-student Fairfield Schools, which serve both the city of Fairfield and the adjacent Fairfield Twp., is one of 1,000 public school systems across America to win the NAMM honor this school year.

There are more than 13,400 public school districts in the United States.

Association officials praised Fairfield in a released statement, noting: “Your collective efforts — teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders — have been instrumental in making music part of a well-rounded education for every child.”

“We applaud your community’s unwavering commitment to creating an environment where each child can learn and grow with music.”

For Fairfield’s many lauded music programs, such recognition is not new.

It’s the sixth consecutive school year the Butler County district has been honored with the NAMM award.

From student choral groups to marching bands to orchestras, Fairfield’s music education students have regularly excelled at regional and national musical performing arts competitions.

And in 2012 the Fairfield High School Choraliers won international recognition with top honors in the World Choir Games hosted in Cincinnati and in 2019 that year’s high school group was ranked ninth in the nation out of more than 2,000 high schools.

Katie Pennell, Fairfield schools instructional specialist for music and a former orchestra teacher in the district, said “achieving this milestone for the sixth consecutive year is truly remarkable.”

“Fairfield Schools has a longstanding reputation for excellence in its music program. Our music education philosophy emphasizes the holistic development of each child, fostering a love for music that transcends beyond the classroom. Whether students pursue a career in music or simply appreciate the art form during their time in school, our program is designed to cater to the diverse needs and interests of all learners.”

Jill Wilhelm, band director and music department chair at Fairfield High School, said the most recent honor reflects the latest recognition that “Fairfield is one of the few districts in the area that has thriving band, choir and orchestra programs.”

“We are proud to be recognized for the outstanding efforts by passionate teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who are committed to music education. We feel blessed to be part of a community that supports the arts,” said Wilhelm.