Fairfield Schools approve sweeping budget cuts ahead of levy vote

The reductions and changes, which would impact the 2026-2027 school year for the 10,000-student school system, are contingent on whether voters pass a 1.25% earned income tax on the May 5 ballot.

Billy Smith, superintendent of the district that enrolls students from Fairfield and the adjacent Fairfield Twp., described discussions by board members at their previous meeting as “emotional” as they considered which of the proposed cuts they would approve.

“This decision, while difficult, ensures transparency and provides the community with a clear understanding of the steps the district would be required to take if additional funding is not secured,” via voter approval of the proposed 1.25% earned income tax, said Smith.

The program and personal cuts, including higher student extracurricular fees, would take place shortly after the end of the current school year in early June into July.

Some of the major budget reductions and their estimated annual savings include:

Eliminate one and one-half (1.5) District administrative positions, for an estimated cost savings of $170,000.

Eliminate three (3) administration building support staff positions, for an estimated cost savings of $183,000.

Restructure the Curriculum and Instruction Department to eliminate five (5) FTE Instructional Specialist positions, for an estimated cost savings of $577,000.

Reduce fifteen (15) FTE teaching positions through attrition, for an estimated cost savings of $1,665,000.

Reduce building budgets districtwide by ten (10) percent, for an estimated cost savings of $90,000.

Reduce ten (10) English learner tutor positions, for an estimated cost savings of $405,000.

Modify the Chromebook technology replacement cycle for grades K-5, for an estimated cost savings of $217,000.

Eliminate district funding of college readiness assessments for students, including AP and PSAT, for an estimated cost savings of $90,000.

Modify fee structure for extracurricular participation to include a $100 increase, for an estimated cost savings of $150,000.

Reduce elementary building hours — closing at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and eliminate weekend use, resulting in the reduction of eight (8) custodial positions, for an estimated cost savings of $500,000.

Eliminate all school field trips, for an estimated cost savings of $60,000.

The district anticipates a $9.5 million operating deficit in Fiscal Year 2026, with annual deficits increasing to $28.4 million by Fiscal Year 2030,” according to Fairfield school officials.

Without more operational tax revenue via the proposed earned income tax, the district’s cash balance will become negative during the 2027-2028 school year,” said officials.

Fairfield Schools’ annual operating budget is about $120 million.

Recent months have seen Fairfield school officials conduct a series of public forums to gather opinions on a wide range of proposed cuts.

Previously, Smith said: “The district was true to the process, and the input of staff and the community truly did have an impact on our plan moving forward. With these recommended … reductions, we did our best to minimize the impact on teaching, learning, and student opportunities.”

More information on all the budget cuts is available at the Fairfield Schools’ website.