Sweeping budget cuts now before the Fairfield school board

Fairfield officials announced the budget reduction plan in the wake of a series of public forums – the most recent held last week at Fairfield North Elementary – where residents were asked to prioritize student programs and personnel expenditures they preferred be on the chopping block for next school year should a 1.25% earned income be rejected by voters on May 5.

If approved at the Fairfield governing board’s next meeting, the budget reductions will be in place by the start of the 2026-2027 school year in August should voters reject 1.25% ballot issue, stated school officials.

Fairfield Schools Treasurer Jay Phillips told board members last week that while revenues are expected to remain relatively flat, expenditures are projected to grow by an average of 3.53% annually, compared to a projected revenue decline of 0.61%.”

“The district anticipates a $9.5 million operating deficit in Fiscal Year 2026, with annual deficits increasing to $28.4 million by Fiscal Year 2030,” Phillips said. “Without corrective action, the forecast shows the district’s cash balance becoming negative during the 2027-2028 school year.”

Fairfield Schools’ annual operating budget is about $120 million.

The budget reduction package is scheduled to be voted on by the school board at its March 5 meeting.

According to school officials, the recommended cuts and their estimated annual savings include:

Eliminate one and one-half (1.5) District administrative positions, for an estimated cost savings of $170,000.

Eliminate three (3) administration building support staff positions, for an estimated cost savings of $183,000.

Restructure the Curriculum and Instruction Department to eliminate five (5) FTE Instructional Specialist positions, for an estimated cost savings of $577,000.

Reduce fifteen (15) FTE teaching positions through attrition, for an estimated cost savings of $1,665,000.

Reduce building budgets Districtwide by ten (10) percent, for an estimated cost savings of $90,000.

Reduce ten (10) English learner tutor positions, for an estimated cost savings of $405,000.

Modify the Chromebook technology replacement cycle for grades K-5, for an estimated cost savings of $217,000.

Eliminate district funding of college readiness assessments for students, including AP and PSAT, for an estimated cost savings of $90,000.

Modify fee structure for extracurricular participation to include a $100 increase, for an estimated cost savings of $150,000.

Reduce elementary building hours to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and eliminate weekend use, resulting in the reduction of eight (8) custodial positions, for an estimated cost savings of $500,000.

Eliminate all school field trips, for an estimated cost savings of $60,000.

Kim Hauer, Fairfield assistant superintendent, said the proposed reductions are deep and impactful.

“Staff impact data and community priority data provided a meaningful guide in shaping our reduction recommendations,” said Hauer, who organized the public engagement sessions held in recent weeks.

“The recommended list of reductions reflects what we heard from our staff and community throughout this process, and we are grateful for their honest and thoughtful input.”

“Our staff was quick to point out that each and every reduction item matters, that there isn’t one on the list that doesn’t serve a real purpose and has a real impact on students and families. Asking them to rate these items wasn’t a comfortable exercise, because in their eyes, and in ours too, all of it is important in its own right,” she said.

Fairfield Schools Superintendent Billy Smith said “the district was true to the process, and the input of staff and the community truly did have an impact on our plan moving forward.”

“With these recommended Tier 1 reductions, we did our best to minimize the impact on teaching, learning, and student opportunities,” said Smith.

More information on all the proposed budget cuts is available at the Fairfield Schools’ website.