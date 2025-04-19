Fairfield replacing its outdoor weather alert sirens

“The current system is nearly 25 years old and past the end of its useful life.”

Police Chief Steve Maynard said the sirens have been tested and are all functioning properly. Replacing the sirens is a proactive measure to ensure reliable coverage.

“There are no gaps, the entire city is covered,” Maynard said.

“The equipment is antiquated and replacement parts are difficult – if not impossible – to find. We’re taking proactive steps to ensure the system will continue to function as it should.”

Sirens are activated in the city only when tornado warnings are issued for Butler or Hamilton counties, Maynard said. They are tested on the first Wednesday of every month at noon, unless there is an active storm threat or other inclement weather situation.

Each siren has a battery back-up source of power and is activated by radio signals. A component at each location verifies that the siren has received the activation signal and is operating properly.

The sirens emit a tone of 127 decibels, loud enough to cover 6,000 feet and in most cases, they are within about 5,000 feet of other locations in the network.

The sirens are being purchased from Mobilcomm Inc. at a cost of $431,136, which includes installation. Maynard said there is no definitive timeline yet but they have given Mobilcomm the go-ahead following city council’s recent approval.

“As far as I’m concerned, (they’re) very much needed,‘’ said Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. “They’re much better in quality.”

Siren placement

The sirens will be placed near the existing sirens at the following locations: