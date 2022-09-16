journal-news logo
Fairfield Post Office to host job fair

Fairfield Post Office is seeking to fill job openings at a job fair on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By
27 minutes ago

The Fairfield Post Office will host a job fair next week to fill immediate openings.

The job fair is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the post office at 700 Wessel Drive for city carrier assistants. The postal service reports the starting salary is $18.92 an hour.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information about the positions and answer questions. However, to apply, applications are only accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. Full details are on the online job posting.

There are other opportunities at other post office locations. USPS reports job postings are updated frequently, and applicants are encouraged to check back frequently for additional opportunities.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

