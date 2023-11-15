Fairfield police chief honored by National Guard for military support

Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard’s commitment to the United States military isn’t just words to him.

That was evident by a nomination letter for one of the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award honors that was written by Fairfield Police Officer Trey King, who is deployed in Jordan with the Kentucky Army National Guard 138th Field Artillery Brigade.

King, a National Guard captain, joined Fairfield’s police force in February 2020 and said Maynard has been “nothing but supportive” of his military obligations from drill weekends to his current deployment. While overseas, Trey King continued in his letter, shared that Maynard has reached out to him and his family “not just one time, but multiple times a week. He’s a great leader.”

Maynard received the Patriot Award, which “recognizes supervisors and bosses for their support provided directly to the nominating service member and their family,” on Monday evening at Fairfield City Council.

Maynard has known the King family since he joined the force in 1999, and Trey’s dad, Ralph King, was the chief’s training officer. Trey’s mother, Ellie King, is one of Maynard’s detectives.

“Anyone that knows Chief knows how much he’s respected and supported our country’s military,” the detective said. “His support for our troops is engrained in him. It’s not because of the position that he holds.”

King said before becoming chief, he became a member of AmericanSnipers.org, a nonprofit organization of American police snipers that addresses the operational equipment needs of American military snipers deployed abroad.

“When Trey first told me he nominated Chief Maynard for this award, I wasn’t surprised,” she said. “I was proud. I even asked him to wait until you get home to give it to him yourself. He said, ‘No. I want him to understand how grateful and appreciative I am of his continual messages of support and encouragement.’”

The Kings, specifically their kids, including Trey, are why Maynard had garnered the nickname Sheriff Woody. Detective King said when she and Ralph had overlapping shifts, it was Maynard, when he was among the rank-and-file, who would sit with their kids quoting lines from the “Toy Story” movie.

Detective King removed her figurative police officer’s hat and told Maynard, “As a mother, I cannot tell you enough, ‘Thanks for your attentive, caring heart.’”

Before naming all the past officers who had served and officers now serving, King also acknowledged Fairfield’s other two officers currently deployed. Officers Michael Major and Jeremiah Taylor are a staff sergeant and master sergeant, respectively, and are on active duty with the 178th Wing, Security Forces Squadron from the Ohio Air National Guard Base in Springfield.

Major has been with the Fairfield Police Department since March 2020 and Taylor since July 2019.

Humbled by the honor, Maynard said supporting the country’s military is something everyone should do.

“I think it’s something that’s certainly needed in our country today,” he said. “And I would be remiss if I didn’t say the real recognition belongs to the officers that serve not only the community but have stepped up and served in the military as well. It’s something in a time today that it’s not something that’s a popular decision, and I think that’s something we should celebrate.”

FAIRFIELD OFFICERS DEPLOYED

Officer Trey King: He joined the Kentucky Army National Guard on March 19, 2018. He is a captain and is on active duty assignment with the Kentucky Army National Guard 138th Field Artillery Brigade. He joined the Fairfield Police Department on Feb. 7, 2020.

Officer Michael Major: He joined the Ohio Air National Guard on March 26, 2012. He is a staff sergeant and is on active duty assignment with the 178th Wing, Security Forces Squadron from the Springfield ANG Base. He joined the Fairfield Police Department on May 13, 2020.

Officer Jeremiah Taylor: He joined the Ohio Air National Guard on May 3, 2008. He is a master sergeant and is on active duty assignment with the 178th Wing, Security Forces Squadron from the Springfield ANG Base. He joined the Fairfield Police Department on July 23, 2019.