BreakingNews
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
journal-news logo
X

Fairfield police called for dispute at Carriage Inn

News
By
36 minutes ago

Fairfield police officers were dispatched this afternoon to the Carriage Inn on Ohio 4 for a domestic dispute.

Maj. Becky Ervin said it was a “dispute over what happened or who did what.” Police were dispatched to the motel at around 1:45 p.m. today.

One person was taken to the hospital for a minor laceration.

There was an early dispatch report that police were looking for someone, but Erving said everyone involved are with the police and they are investigating the incident.

In Other News
1
Monroe council member resigns, leaving vacancy
2
$42K in scholarships from Anthony Muñoz Foundation available to local...
3
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO
4
Amtrak aims to connect Ohio cities, southwest region prepares for...
5
Bengals-Ravens wild card ticket prices: Here’s what it will cost you

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top