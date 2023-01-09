Fairfield police called for dispute at Carriage Inn

Fairfield police officers were dispatched this afternoon to the Carriage Inn on Ohio 4 for a domestic dispute.
Maj. Becky Ervin said it was a “dispute over what happened or who did what.” Police were dispatched to the motel at around 1:45 p.m. today.
One person was taken to the hospital for a minor laceration.
There was an early dispatch report that police were looking for someone, but Erving said everyone involved are with the police and they are investigating the incident.
