Fairfield Perkins drop ceiling falls, injures one

The Fairfield Perkins will be closed until Monday following the collapse of a drop ceiling that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.
At around 8 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant at 745 Nilles Road. In addition to one being transported for medical attention, three others were evaluated by paramedics but refused transport to the hospital, said Acting Fire Chief Tom Wagner.
Wagner said the building was shut down Wednesday night and the building inspector was out this morning.
“The damage was pretty extensive,” he said.
An employee at the Perkins told the Journal-News they expect to be reopened likely by Monday. The restaurant is in the process of trying to find a company to do the cleanup, which is why it could be shut down for several days, according to the employee.
The Butler County General Health District said they would be sending a health inspector to the restaurant.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
