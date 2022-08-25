journal-news logo
X

Fairfield Perkins drop ceiling falls, injures one

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. Courstey of the Fairfield Perkins Facebook page

Combined ShapeCaption
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. Courstey of the Fairfield Perkins Facebook page

News
By
10 minutes ago
The Nilles Road restaurant closed likely until Monday, according to employee

The Fairfield Perkins will be closed until Monday following the collapse of a drop ceiling that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening.

At around 8 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant at 745 Nilles Road. In addition to one being transported for medical attention, three others were evaluated by paramedics but refused transport to the hospital, said Acting Fire Chief Tom Wagner.

Wagner said the building was shut down Wednesday night and the building inspector was out this morning.

“The damage was pretty extensive,” he said.

An employee at the Perkins told the Journal-News they expect to be reopened likely by Monday. The restaurant is in the process of trying to find a company to do the cleanup, which is why it could be shut down for several days, according to the employee.

The Butler County General Health District said they would be sending a health inspector to the restaurant.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Middletown mulls spending of remaining $14.6M in COVID-19 relief funds
2
Ballet dancers sue University of Cincinnati in sexual misconduct case
3
First sporting event at new Southwest Ohio mega-complex Spooky Nook...
4
What is a ‘zombie deer’? Sightings increase in Southern Ohio, Indiana
5
Fairfield students charged because of threat made on Snapchat, police...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top