Fairfield pauses city manager search after more than 8 months

Fairfield received nearly 30 applications over a five-week period. The executive search firm Management Partners, Inc., of Cincinnati, recommended 11 of the candidates.

Fairfield has been without a full-time city manager since Mark Wendling’s unexpected resignation. Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett has been acting city manager since mid-December, as well as maintaining his fire chief responsibilities.

“We have the utmost confidence in Acting City Manager Don Bennett and senior staff of the city and thank them for the fine work they are performing on behalf of the city,” Paullus said in a statement.

Council hired Management Partners Inc. in May to conduct a regional search at a cost of more than $24,500.

Since Wendling left, the city also lost two assistant city managers. Dan Wendt left in January to be Vandalia’s city manager. Scott Timmer replaced Wendt and left last month by Butler County to be the assistant county administrator. Some council members wanted to interview Timmer this past spring for the city manager job.