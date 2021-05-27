Fairfield parks setting programming for 2021: What to expect

“I know it’s not 100 percent normal of what we offer, but we had a very limited time to (plan),” she said. “We preplanned everything but we couldn’t put everything into the books until we got that announcement (from the state).”

Ahead of Ohio’s June 2 lifting of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions, Fairfield will open its pool without any capacity restrictions. The pool property has a 1,000-person capacity, but when the pool is operating at its peak, the city will see 700 to 800 people, said Recreation Superintendent Brad Williams.

The city will not take any reservations nor will they sell season pool passes this year, “due to uncertainty moving forward,” said Williams. “We don’t know how long we could be open, or any changes that may happen down the road.”

He said the decision to operate was made just a few weeks ago after consulting with the Butler County General Health Department.

Also happening this long weekend is the Memorial Day drive-by parade on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1069, Fairfield Youth Playfields, Waterworks Park, Marsh Park, Fairfield Aquatic Center, Point Pleasant Park and Veterans Memorial Park. Parade-goers will see police cruisers, fire engines, vehicles from the parks and recreation and public works and utilities departments, and the National Guard.

There will not be a public ceremony after the parade for the second consecutive Memorial Day parade.

Flags will be made available at the Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.

There are several free events happening at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, including two yet-to-be-identified movies for Movies in the Park. Movies will be played on Aug. 6 and Oct. 15.

There will be a return to the free concerts, but the band lineup has not been set yet, Williams said.

“Everyone wants to hear music again back in Village Green,” he said.

Concerts will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 15 and 29, Aug. 12 and 26, and Sept. 9 and 23.

There will also be Cincinnati Shakespeare in the Park back at Village Green. Macbeth is tentatively scheduled to be performed on Aug. 17.

FUN IN THE PARKS

The Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department has its 2021 events and activities calendar set. Here is a partial list of some of the activities at the Village Green Park and Community Arts Center (CAC):

Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive

Fairfield Farmers Market: 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through September

Movies in the Park: Aug. 6 and Oct. 15 (movies have not yet been set)

Concerts in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m. on July 15, 29, Aug. 12, 26, and Sept. 9, 23 (band lineups to be released soon)

Cincinnati Shakespeare in the Park: Macbeth will be performed tentatively on Aug. 17

CAC, 411 Wessel Drive

Signature Sessions

One Stage series

Wine Women & Song

EnterAct Family Series

Bourbon, Brews & Blues (new event, similar to Wine Women & Song)

Visit Fairfield-City.org for more activities, events and details.