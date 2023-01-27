Fairfield Parks and Recreation to host multiple Valentine’s Day-themed events

Ladies are encouraged to gather their gal pals for a Galentine’s Day Lunch at Fairfield Community Arts Center at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11. A light lunch will be served, and attendees will make a Valentine’s Day-themed craft to take home. The cost for residents is $15 per person, and cost for non-residents are $20 per person. Advance registration is required. A cash bar will be available. The event is intended for participants ages 18 and older.

“If you haven’t been to the Fairfield Community Arts Center, the events we put on here are really great. We decorate the whole venue, and it’s themed to fit into the Valentine’s season. You’re going to come and have an amazing time,” Sheldrick said.

There will be a Happy Hearts Dinner & Dance from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13. Complete with decorations, this 55-plus program will feature an evening of dinner and dancing. The dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dessert. Admission is $5. A cash bar will be available. The event is sponsored by Parkside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Reservations are required by Feb. 6.

Also, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13, friends will get together for a night out while painting wine glasses during a “Galentine Wine Cups” class. The cost is $30 per person for Fairfield residents and $35 per person for non-residents. A cash bar will be available. The event is intended for participants ages 21 and older.

“This is a great opportunity to have some events in early to mid-February, and give people a reason to go out, and stay local, and have a good time,” Sheldrick said. “We have a little bit of something for everybody this Valentine’s season.”

All of the events will be held at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. Guests can register for the events in person at the Fairfield Community Arts Center or call (513) 867-5348 to sign up.