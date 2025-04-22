Fairfield mayor won’t seek re-election in November

The 1976 Fairfield High School graduate said he won’t seek a second term as mayor, run for city council nor ask to be put on a city commission or board.

“I’m ready to give it up. I’ve achieved my goals. I’ll probably be playing more pickle ball,‘’ Rhodus said.

The owner of Halo Branded Solutions, a global promotional product company, Rhodus said he plans to semi-retire – ‘You can’t really retire when you own a business’ – to spend more time with his grandchildren and wife, Lois.

He also wants to travel more often to his Fort Myers condominium in Florida.

Rhodus’ service to the city began in 1993 when he joined the Parks and Recreation Board where he served 12 years. He was first elected to city council in 2003 and served two consecutive terms, leaving office in December 2011. For nine years he was a member of the city’s Planning Commission.

“I’ve achieved most of my goals – Marsh Lake is being developed, we have a great city manager and a phenomenal staff,” Rhodus said.

During his tenure Rhodus said he has worked on a lot of projects through council and boards/commissions that he’s proud of.

The first was the city pool’s transformation to an aquatic center. Others include projects in the Town Center – Community Arts Center, polic station, and Village Green Park and its update.

“I enjoy working on something, seeing results and enjoying my accomplishments,‘’ Rhodus said.

To date, only one person – former mayor and councilmen Steve Miller – has pulled petitions to run for the mayor’s seat in the November election.

Miller said he plans to file his petitions next month. Since 1998, he spent 18 years in office as a member of council, acting mayor, and mayor for eight years, leaving office at the end of his second term in December, 2021, when he retired.