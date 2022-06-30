Fairfield man killed in one-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox headed east on Union Centre Boulevard east of Firebird Drive abruptly turned left, crossed oncoming traffic and drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, according to a West Chester Police Department crash report filed Thursday.

Marcus Raymond Gardner, 38, was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a passenger sitting in the right front seat of the SUV, the report stated.