Fairfield man killed in one-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.

A Fairfield man riding as a passenger in an SUV was killed in a Wednesday crash in West Chester Twp.
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox headed east on Union Centre Boulevard east of Firebird Drive abruptly turned left, crossed oncoming traffic and drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, according to a West Chester Police Department crash report filed Thursday.
Marcus Raymond Gardner, 38, was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a passenger sitting in the right front seat of the SUV, the report stated.
The driver, Brea Nichole Jamison, 26, of Fairfield, suffered serious injuries and also was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital, according to the report.
About the Author