Fairfield man dies in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129

A Fairfield man died early Sunday in a pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. at the scene near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit.
Winans’ vehicle was parked on the exit ramp, but he was struck while walking in a traffic lane on Ohio 129, according Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff.
Winans was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. Poff said the driver stayed at the scene and there is no indication of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
2 arrested after Fairfield Twp. home search nets several firearms...
2
Middletown police cruiser crash under investigation, 1 injured
3
Middletown investigating house fire; 1 resident displaced
4
Hundreds attend Fitton Center’s season launch event
5
Lakota East mourns the loss of 2022 graduate Caleb VanHooser
About the Author