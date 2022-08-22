BreakingNews
2 arrested after Fairfield Twp. home search nets several firearms, drugs
Fairfield man dies in pedestrian crash on Ohio 129

A Fairfield man died early Sunday in a pedestrian crash on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp.

Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. at the scene near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit.

Winans’ vehicle was parked on the exit ramp, but he was struck while walking in a traffic lane on Ohio 129, according Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff.

Winans was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. Poff said the driver stayed at the scene and there is no indication of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.

