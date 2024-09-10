Fairfield makes decision on how many marijuana businesses can open in city

On a unanimous vote Monday, city council members agreed to enact zoning related to the cultivation, processing, testing laboratories and dispensaries of marijuana.

Explore Man admits guilt in deadly botched Fairfield robbery over basketball shoes

“I’m very glad we were able to come to an agreement and get something done,’’ said Councilman Matt Davidson.

“Voters spoke clearly when they voted at the ballot. We won’t miss out on the first round of licensing.”

Both before last November’s moratorium vote and since, the city has received calls related to medical and recreational marijuana, said Nathaniel Kaelin, the city’s economic development manager.

The zoning changes establishes definitions and allows cultivators, processors and testing laboratories to locate within the general industrial zoning district with no additional standards.

It limits the number dispensaries to one which must be located along Ohio 4 in a general business or suburban entertainment districts.

Other standards provide the dispensary be a stand-alone building – not in a strip center with other tenants – and owned by a single user with at least 100 feet of frontage along Ohio 4.

In mirroring state law, Fairfield’s standards say dispensaries cannot be closer than 500 feet from public, educational and religious properties which includes schools, churches, parks or libraries.

Councilwoman Gwen Brill is not a strong advocate of marijuana use but set aside her personal views and voted in favor of the zoning changes allowing it.

“I’ve seen a lot of effects that concern me personally. But as an elected official, I set aside my personal views. I’m elected to do what my constituents want,’’ Brill said.

“They voted pretty overwhelmingly in favor of it. My biggest concern was protection for young people – for being near schools, parks…I want to go to a public park and not deal with it.”

Explore

The legislation, she said, addresses those concerns.

Last November Ohio residents voted to legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults. In Fairfield, 57.86 percent voted in favor with 34 of 38 precincts supporting the issue.

“Nobody got everything they wanted but it was a good compromise that allowed residents who voted for it to be fulfilled,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“But it was done in a smart, effective way. We did not want (dispensary) in the city center. We wanted it on Route 4 or somewhere remote where they were not prominent – away from schools, churches, public places.”

Other areas in Butler County are also addressing the issue. Monroe has dispensaries either approved to operate or already operating. Consume Oxford opened early last year dispensing medical marijuana and has a provisional recreational license. Two businesses have submitted permits to open dispensaries in Middletown.

Hamilton continued its moratorium earlier this summer, eliminating the deadline. Moratoriums remain in Liberty and West Chester townships.