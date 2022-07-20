Fairfield, Hamilton community foundations form affiliate partnership

The Fairfield Community Foundation has become a part of the Hamilton Community Foundation.
The affiliate association became effective on July 1, which the organizations say will enhance charitable services to the Fairfield community by way of additional resources and support from the Hamilton Community Foundation.
“We came to recognize the potential benefits that affiliation with the right partner could bring to the Foundation, most significantly being, increased resources and a reduction in fees for our donors,” said Doug Robertson, Chair, Fairfield Community Foundation.
He said the affiliation affords the Fairfield Community Foundation the support “of a high-functioning and experienced administrative staff,” thus enabling the board to spend less time on day-to-day operations “and more time identifying and focusing on the needs of the greater Fairfield community.”
“After careful consideration, we felt the Hamilton Community Foundation’s expertise and credibility was the best fit for us,” Robertson said.
The Hamilton Community Foundation, which was founded 71 years ago, is Butler County’s largest community foundation and is a public charity with $140 million in assets. The Hamilton foundation manages more than 900 individual, family, and corporate funds, as well as nonprofit agency endowments. It also awards more than $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.
Hamilton Community Foundation President and CEO John Guidugli said the partnership “allows the Fairfield Community Foundation to continue to meet the charitable and philanthropic needs of their community without worrying about many of the administrative functions.”
In addition to administrative support, the Fairfield foundation will also benefit from being an affiliate partner and will receive guidance and philanthropic expertise from the Hamilton Community Foundation. The Fairfield Community Foundation board will continue to advise and oversee the grants awarded to the greater Fairfield community.
The Fairfield Community Foundation was incorporated in 1999 as a not-for-profit by Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. residents, and has grown to hold over $4 million in assets. The Fairfield foundation awards more than $100,000 annually in scholarships for area students continuing their education.
