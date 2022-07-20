Fairfield, Hamilton community foundations form affiliate partnership

The Hamilton Community Foundation, which was founded 71 years ago, is Butler County’s largest community foundation and is a public charity with $140 million in assets. The Hamilton foundation manages more than 900 individual, family, and corporate funds, as well as nonprofit agency endowments. It also awards more than $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.

Hamilton Community Foundation President and CEO John Guidugli said the partnership “allows the Fairfield Community Foundation to continue to meet the charitable and philanthropic needs of their community without worrying about many of the administrative functions.”

In addition to administrative support, the Fairfield foundation will also benefit from being an affiliate partner and will receive guidance and philanthropic expertise from the Hamilton Community Foundation. The Fairfield Community Foundation board will continue to advise and oversee the grants awarded to the greater Fairfield community.

The Fairfield Community Foundation was incorporated in 1999 as a not-for-profit by Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. residents, and has grown to hold over $4 million in assets. The Fairfield foundation awards more than $100,000 annually in scholarships for area students continuing their education.