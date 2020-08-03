Fairfield fundraiser: 28 people will make cannonballs Tuesday to help local non-profits

But after a conversation between McDaniel and Fairfield Wesleyan Church Pastor Billy Bruns, where the pastor encouraged McDaniel to “think outside the box,” the inaugural Cannonball for Kids was born.

The event is set to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rolling Hills Swim and Tennis Club. The event will feature 28 cannonballers, and McDaniel said the goal is to have participation from Fairfield City School District administrators, teachers and coaches, city of Fairfield officials, police officers and firefighters. Local celebrities, such as Nuxhall, will also take the plunge (at 7:05 p.m.).

“We wanted to get as many people as we could to have fun, and raise money for the kids of the Miracle League as well as Fairfield City School kids,” said McDaniel.

Nuxhall said he was more than happy to participate in the event, especially for one of his former students.

“It’s cool to see a former student doing what he’s doing, and who’s he’s doing it for,” said Nuxhall, a retired gym and character education teacher with Fairfield City Schools. “He’s got a passion for what he does, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

To encourage social distancing, the event is open for in-person viewing but it’s also going to be live-streamed through Facebook Live on Dougie & Ray’s and the Miracle League’s Facebook pages.

Businesses are sponsoring the event at $50 each, which McDaniel said they’re keeping it low because businesses are struggling just like nonprofits. Business names and numbers will be announced during the event and will be scrolling on a ticker throughout the four-hour event. They’ll also take donations, which both are tax-deductible.

For information on sponsorships and donations, contact the charity by email, dougieandrays@gmail.com, or by phone or text at 513-919-4989.

THE CANNONBALLERS

Here are who will take the plunge Tuesday for the inaugural Cannonball for Kids fundraiser supporting Dougie & Ray’s and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League: