Fairfield City Council seeks applications to fill impending vacancy

City Council will be accepting resumes from Fairfield residents interested in serving as the Fourth Ward Council member. Those interested must be a resident of the fourth ward and an elector of the city for at least a year prior to appointment.

The person appointed will be immediately installed as a member of City Council and will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. The next election for the city’s ward council members is in November 2023. Council members are elected to a four-year term that begins in the January following the general election.