Fairfield City Council seeks applications to fill impending vacancy

As Fairfield Councilman Tim Abbott prepares to step down from his 4th Ward council seat, the city is looking for a resident to serve the remainder of the term.
City Council will be accepting resumes from Fairfield residents interested in serving as the Fourth Ward Council member. Those interested must be a resident of the fourth ward and an elector of the city for at least a year prior to appointment.
The person appointed will be immediately installed as a member of City Council and will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. The next election for the city’s ward council members is in November 2023. Council members are elected to a four-year term that begins in the January following the general election.
Eligible interested residents should submit a cover letter and resume to the Clerk of Council’s office at the Fairfield Municipal Building, 5350 Pleasant Avenue, Fairfield, Ohio 45014.
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. July 1.
Abbott has submitted his resignation, effective July 1, because he intends to retire from his full-time job with Duke Energy and move to Florida with his wife, Kathy.
Abbott was first elected as an at-large council member in 2005 and re-elected in 2009. Term limits prevented him from seeking a third straight at-large council term, requiring him to be off the council for at least two years. Abbot was elected to the Fourth Ward Council seat in 2015 and re-elected four years later in 2019.
Credit: Provided, city of Fairfield
