18-year-old killed in West Chester crash
Fairfield City Council seeks applications to fill impending vacancy

Fairfield Municipal Building. FILE

Fairfield Municipal Building. FILE

9 minutes ago
Applications from city residents are due July 1

As Fairfield Councilman Tim Abbott prepares to step down from his 4th Ward council seat, the city is looking for a resident to serve the remainder of the term.

City Council will be accepting resumes from Fairfield residents interested in serving as the Fourth Ward Council member. Those interested must be a resident of the fourth ward and an elector of the city for at least a year prior to appointment.

The person appointed will be immediately installed as a member of City Council and will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. The next election for the city’s ward council members is in November 2023. Council members are elected to a four-year term that begins in the January following the general election.

ExploreFairfield’s Tim Abbott to resign from city council

Eligible interested residents should submit a cover letter and resume to the Clerk of Council’s office at the Fairfield Municipal Building, 5350 Pleasant Avenue, Fairfield, Ohio 45014.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. July 1.

Abbott has submitted his resignation, effective July 1, because he intends to retire from his full-time job with Duke Energy and move to Florida with his wife, Kathy.

Abbott was first elected as an at-large council member in 2005 and re-elected in 2009. Term limits prevented him from seeking a third straight at-large council term, requiring him to be off the council for at least two years. Abbot was elected to the Fourth Ward Council seat in 2015 and re-elected four years later in 2019.

Fairfield City Council member Tim Abbott will resign as he's relocating to Florida. His resignation is effective July 1, 2022. PROVIDED/CITY OF FAIRFIELD

Credit: Provided, city of Fairfield

