Fairfield City Council narrows the list for candidate replacement to 4

Adam Kraft, Dona Canaan, Vivian Paul, and Michael Robert Keller were among nine city residents seeking to succeed Tim Abbott, who resigned on July 1 ahead of his retirement at the end of this month from Duke Energy. Abbott had served on City Council for 14-1/2 of the past 16-1/2 years, and had been the city’s vice mayor for 2022.

City Council met Monday night to review the list of candidates and narrow to a finalists lists. The four candidates will be interviewed near the end of this month. The eventual replacement will be seated at the council’s August meeting.