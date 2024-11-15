Fairfield Chamber of Commerce moves to new location

The chamber moved to its new location, 700 Nilles Road, adjacent to the Miller St. Boutique, about two weeks ago. Before moving into the 2,021 square feet office, renovations included new paint, and carpeting, wheelchair accessible restroom, and other configuration changes.

The space includes a reception area, offices, a training area large enough for 50 people, a conference room with sliding glass wall that opens into the training area, small kitchen area, and a members’ lounge. There is also 1,990 feet of unfinished space in the basement used for chamber and Fairfield Kiwanis Club storage.

The chamber is still waiting for deliveries on some updated technology for the training area. It is expected to be installed and working by the Dec. 4 ribbon cutting ceremony at the offices, in the former Bayer Becker space.

Emerson said the chamber began planning for the move last winter when it decided to renovate the former office it had been renting the past 20 years.

“We’re so thrilled with how it turned out,” Emerson said.

“We’re a membership organization – highly responsible to our members. This is a space that belongs to our members and we believe this will better serve them.”

The configuration will allow its 315 members to hold small meetings at chamber offices, have a place to work in between appointments, hold training sessions and similar uses.

It will also allow the organization to host chamber-sponsored gatherings or events at its offices as well as training or other sessions offered by the staff.