Fairfield business to make big improvements with new program offered by city

InnoMark Communications is planning a near-$800,000 investment that will replace its HVAC units from the 1980s and the aging roof on its 150,000-square-foot building.

Nathan Goodwin, controller for InnoMark, said the need for the project came about as the company was assessing its roof, and evaluating adding solar energy. The project won’t include solar energy additions, but Goodwin said company officials “will evaluate that as time goes on.”

“One of the reasons that PACE really makes sense for the project is that it spreads the cost of capital and it actually allows us not to record it as a capital expenditure (at this time),” Goodwin said. This allows InnoMark to reserve capital funds for other projects.

A variety of types of projects could be eligible for PACE financing through an ESID, including energy-efficiency improvements with HVAC, lighting, roofs, windows, and insulation. ESIDs can also apply PACE financing to projects that would lead to improved energy efficiency, like solar, wind, and geothermal; water efficiency improvements; or other alternative energy improvements.

The I-75 Energy Special Improvement District was created in 2020 by Liberty Twp. and Monroe, and isn’t the only one in the region. Other ESIDs are in Hamilton, Middletown, and the northern Hamilton County suburbs. Kaelin said Fairfield joined with Liberty Twp. and Monroe because of existing relationships, “and they reached out and that’s why we sort of landed with them.”

HOW IT WORKS

Here’s how the Energy Special Investment District works: