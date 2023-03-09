Fairfield boys basketball team takes bus to home of long-time volunteer who has cancer

The team, which played Wednesday night against Princeton High School’s squad at the Xavier University’s Cintas Center in the regional semi-final, came up with the idea to visit Revel stopping the team bus outside her home and showing her the special T-shirts they wear to honor her.

“Her whole family was outside and it was just a really cool experience,” said Wyrick.

The team wears T-shirts while they travel to games — and during pre-game warmups — that display their support for Revel with the slogan “Our Fight” to remind her she has their unwavering support.

Revel, who is undergoing medical treatment and was not available to comment, traded fist bumps with the players who leaned out the bus windows to greet her.

“It’s a life lesson,” said Wyrick. “It helps them understand that basketball is just a small part of life but also it lets them see the impact they have on people in the community.”

“Our guys are proud to work hard for the community.”

Fairfield Schools Athletic Director Aaron Blankenship said: “She serves our community so well and we are really appreciative of her.”

Blankenship also volunteers for many other sporting events at the high school in recent years taking tickets and working at the scorer’s table.

“She is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” said the veteran district official.

“Sharon is one of the most caring individuals I’ve ever come across and she just has something nice to say about everyone. She has a true servant’s heart and is very humble.”

