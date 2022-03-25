journal-news logo
Fairfield Applebee’s temporarily closes after late morning fire

Emergency crews were called late this morning to Applebee’s in Fairfield for a report of a fire.

There was heavy smoke coming from the ceiling and light smoke reported inside the restaurant, according to the department. Fire crews set up a fan to aid in smoke removal.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Wagner said the restaurant will be closed temporarily due to the smoke from the fire, and the Butler County General Health District has been requested to respond to the restaurant at 5331 Pleasant Ave.

The Journal-News will update this story as more information becomes available.

