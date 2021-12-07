Fairfield announces 2022 board and commission openings

There are three positions available with the Environmental Commission. The term is for 3 years.

According to the news release, “The Environmental Commission serves as an advisory body to the City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Board for the purpose of promoting Environmental Stewardship and the conservation of natural resources and maintaining and increasing the amount of tree cover on public and private land in Fairfield by coordinating, initiating and publicizing activities that affect the community forest.

Also open are two positions with the Parks and Recreation board. The term of office for these seats is 3 years.

“All positions on Fairfield’s boards and commissions are non-compensated volunteer positions,” the city’s news release says. “Applicants should be residents of the City of Fairfield and should not conduct business with the City of Fairfield. Applications may be downloaded or completed online at fairfield-city.org/443/Boards-Commissions-Online-Application or obtained in the Clerk of Council’s office at the Fairfield Municipal Building, 5350 Pleasant Avenue. The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.”

Questions regarding Fairfield’s boards and commissions should be directed to the Clerk of Council at (513) 867-5383.