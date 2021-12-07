Fairfield announces 2022 board and commission openings

Fairfield City Council has announced it is accepting application from residents interested in serving on various boards and commissions in the city.
There are two positions open on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The term is for 5 years.
The Cultural Arts Advisory Commission has three open positions and the terms are for 3 years.
“The Cultural Arts Advisory Commission serves as an advisory group to the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Board, dedicated to the promotion of cultural arts activities within the City of Fairfield. The CAAC assists in informing the public of arts activities, the solicitation of available grants for arts programming, and exploring cultural arts opportunities for the City of Fairfield,” said a release from the City.
The Design Review Committee has three at-large vacancies, with one needing to be filled by a downtown business owner or operator. The terms of office for the committee is 2 years.
There are three positions available with the Environmental Commission. The term is for 3 years.
According to the news release, “The Environmental Commission serves as an advisory body to the City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Board for the purpose of promoting Environmental Stewardship and the conservation of natural resources and maintaining and increasing the amount of tree cover on public and private land in Fairfield by coordinating, initiating and publicizing activities that affect the community forest.
Also open are two positions with the Parks and Recreation board. The term of office for these seats is 3 years.
“All positions on Fairfield’s boards and commissions are non-compensated volunteer positions,” the city’s news release says. “Applicants should be residents of the City of Fairfield and should not conduct business with the City of Fairfield. Applications may be downloaded or completed online at fairfield-city.org/443/Boards-Commissions-Online-Application or obtained in the Clerk of Council’s office at the Fairfield Municipal Building, 5350 Pleasant Avenue. The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.”
Questions regarding Fairfield’s boards and commissions should be directed to the Clerk of Council at (513) 867-5383.