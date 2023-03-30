Fairfield allows licensed trappers to catch coyotes, nuisance animals

The city began developing this plan over the past several months because more and more residents have voiced complaints with Fairfield leaders about their pets being attacked and killed by coyotes. Over the last few meetings, some residents have pleaded with City Council to be more aggressive in getting rid of the coyotes in the city, while others have said the city should follow the recommendations by the state wildlife department, including hazing the animal with loud noises and not leaving pets alone outside.

The city is also looking at developing a coyote reporting system when the animals are spotted and developing a citizen-involved group to help address the growing problem.

Vice Mayor Tim Meyers said he agreed with Senger that the city needs to focus on hotspot areas, “especially where we know there are problems,” but felt the legislation approved Monday was “important to go forward with because it’s a starting point” and it allows the residents to be actively involved in addressing the issue.

In addition to the passage of the legislation, Council member Adam Kraft instructed the city to do a more significant job of educating residents about what to do after a trap set by a licensed trapper is captured.

“We need to come in as a group to get that education out there to the public, on who to call and if there’s some specific path they take so they don’t approach an animal,” he said.

The draft Coyote Management Plan calls for tracking and census data of the city’s coyote population, saying “it is difficult to understand how many coyotes currently occur around Fairfield,” though they do know the wild animal are in all corners of the city.