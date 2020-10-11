Exhibition continues Hamilton park’s efforts to feature regional work

“When you see Michael’s work, it’s very much his own. You can see his inspiration and where he pulls from, painters like Francis Bacon and Philip Guston, and all the way to pop artists like Keith Haring. You see all of these touchstones within his work, but he has a really great way of employing his inspiration to create his own voice,” FitzGibbons said.

Due to Covid-19, the museum is only open on Sundays and Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. Additionally, guests can visit on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., but they must sign in at the visitor’s center prior to visiting at half-hour intervals.

“This is a great opportunity to see a local, mid-career artist, who is showing all over the country. I expect in the next couple of years, he is really going to be doing some great things in the international and national art world. This is an opportunity to celebrate somebody from our area, and see his work before it really takes off,” FitzGibbons said.

How to go

What: “Set in Stone” by Michael Stillion

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, November 22. There will be a closing artist reception with Michael Stillion on Saturday, November 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., which is open to the public.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org for more details as well as updates on extended museum hours as Pyramid Hill continues to re-open its indoor facilities.