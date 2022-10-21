Ethics board clears State Rep. Thomas Hall of wrongdoing

Later, O’Brien wrote: “As a result, everyone in the township and your House District may be advised and should be fully confident that you have scrupulously followed the ethics laws in your role as a public official.”

Hall, who is being challenged by Democrat Larry Mulligan II for the 46th district, said he was grateful to his family and friends who have had to “endure this political attack” that was released publicly just weeks before the primary election.

“Madison Township is an incredible place to live,” Hall said in an email to the Journal-News. “I will not let a few keyboard warriors ruin, and further divide, the community I grew up in and served as a Township Trustee and now represent as State Representative.”