Ethics board clears State Rep. Thomas Hall of wrongdoing

State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., has been cleared on any violations by the Ohio Ethics Commission for votes he cast a Madison Twp. trustee.
In an earlier ruling, the State Auditors Office determined Hall voted on 10 fire department ordinances from which he should have abstained since his father, Kent Hall, is the township fire chief.
The matter was referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission and it ruled Oct. 7 that there was “insufficient evidence to support a violation of any of the ethics laws,” according to a letter from Keith Faber, auditor of state.
The State Auditor’s Office revised its management letter to the township clearing Hall after the Ethic Commission decision.
“It was obvious to them that your father, who is chief of the fire dept. received no benefit personally from your votes that were for the benefit of the fire dept. in general and for better protection of the community,” attorney Ron O’Brien from Zeiger, Tigges and Little wrote to Hall. “You properly abstained on any votes that could have been viewed as benefitting your father personally.”
Later, O’Brien wrote: “As a result, everyone in the township and your House District may be advised and should be fully confident that you have scrupulously followed the ethics laws in your role as a public official.”
Hall, who is being challenged by Democrat Larry Mulligan II for the 46th district, said he was grateful to his family and friends who have had to “endure this political attack” that was released publicly just weeks before the primary election.
“Madison Township is an incredible place to live,” Hall said in an email to the Journal-News. “I will not let a few keyboard warriors ruin, and further divide, the community I grew up in and served as a Township Trustee and now represent as State Representative.”
About the Author