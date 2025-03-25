Estate of Columbus Uber driver shot in Clark County files wrongful death suit

The newly filed civil case also names five John Does who “were attempting to defraud” Brock and are “by virtue of the fraud proximately liable for the death of [Hall].”

The suit seeks to hold Brock and the John Does liable for assault, battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful death, as well as civil liability for criminal conduct. Hall’s estate asks for more than $25,000 in damages and for a jury trial.

Brock’s criminal jury trial is scheduled for next month.

The shooting happened at 11:18 a.m. March 25, 2024 in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road. Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigators said previously that they discovered Brock had received scam calls and he and his family were threatened. Hall received notification from the same person or an accomplice of a plan to pick up a package at Brock’s home as part of Hall’s Uber delivery job.

Hall arrived at Brock’s home and “made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Brock then allegedly produced a gun and demanded she give him the identities of the scammers he had spoken with. He is also accused of taking her cellphone and preventing her from leaving. He did not call 911 at that time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hall attempted to get in her car to leave and Brock shot her. He was injured on his head and ear in a “subsequent scuffle” and he shot her again, then after “further exchange,” shot her a third time.

Hall died in surgery later that day.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, Hall did not know that “John Doe Defendants #1-5″ had contacted Brock and told him to deliver money to the driver of the call.

“When Defendant Brock demanded that she give him her cell phone, Lo-Letha Toland-Hall attempted to explain to defendant Brock that she was there to pick up a package,” the lawsuit states. “When defendant Brock threatened to shoot her in the head, she tried to explain that she worked for Uber. Lo-Letha Toland-Hall begged defendant Brock not to shoot her.”

The suit says that there was no justification for Brock to shoot Hall and that she did not pose a threat. Hall was shot in the upper left side of her torso, the upper front of her left side, the inside of her left knee and in the center mass of her sternum, according to the lawsuit.

Brock’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

John Doe #1 called Brock while police were there, and police recorded the call, according to court records.

The suit asserts the five John Does are liable for Hall’s death, “since they set up a scheme to defraud, which was likely and foreseeable to cause harm to” Hall.