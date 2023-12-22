ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE: Upcoming things to do in the region

Huntergirl, at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

PNC Festival of Lights, 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 at the Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St. This is the 40th year for the event that features holiday lights, animals, a puppet show, snacks and more. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. facebook.com/cincinnatizoo

Jeepmas at the American Legion, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5-11:45 p.m. all Jeep owners welcome to hang out and party with Drengroffroad And Clowns-House. Clubs welcome.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Holiday Ice Skating with Santa, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

Colin Stough, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Lunch with Santa, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Big Buls Roadhouse, 2461 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. Bring a camera to take Santa photos.

TUESDAY, DEC. 26

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Wright State University, Nutter Center, Dayton. 3 and 7 p.m.

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

DEC. 29

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

DEC. 30

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

Parmalee, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

JAN. 1, 2024

New Year’s Day Orienteering, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-register at ocin.org.

JAN. 2, 2024

Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by BlueNote

JAN. 4, 2024

The Ultimate Elvis Show, with Tyler Christopher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

JAN. 6, 2024

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Winter Hike Series, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

JAN. 7, 2024

Ears are for Reading, at Chisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Register is required by calling 513-867-5835 for half-hour reading time slots.

JAN. 9, 2024

Little Learners: Reading the Weather, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Open to learners ages 2-6 years. $20/child for the four week long series. 513-867-5835, ext. 301.

JAN. 10, 2024

Celebrating Self presents Chasing Ghosts, at Fitton Center for Creative arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

SongFarmers, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session. Open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

JAN. 11, 2024

Discovery on the Farm: Shake Off Your Tail, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. For children up to 10 years old. Registration is required. 513-867-5835, ext. 301.

The Nature Basket, at MidPointe Library, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 10:30 a.m. For children ages 3-5 and their adult companions. Register at LGroff@westchesteroh.org.

Conner Smith, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

JAN. 13, 2024

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Winter Hike Series, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sing-up for open-mic program at 7 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 16, 2024

Community Conversation “Faith And God’s LGBTQ+ Children,” at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Nature Program: Urban Coyotes, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. For ages 16 and older.

JAN. 19, 2024

Family Game Night - Bingo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Register at fairfield-city.org

Madcap Puppets present “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fitton Family Fridays present Mr. Molecule’s Bing Bang Boom Science Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

