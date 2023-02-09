Entertainment guide: 5 local places to see concerts this month

How to go: Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B in West Chester. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts, or to purchase tickets, go to Go to www.lrhlive.com.

JAZZY LOVE SONGS AND ROMANTIC STANDARDS

“Bésame Mucho” will be performed with singer Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley and the Phil DeGreg Trio at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday. The show will feature classic jazz love songs and romantic standards as well as some fun new favorites at Caffè Vivace coffee house and lounge in Cincinnati.

“It’s going to be an amazing night of music,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “The venue is going to be packed with friends, family and new people I get to meet, which I always love, and I think the vibe is going to be great.”

The cost is $25 for a table of two or $10 per bar stool (per set). There is a $10 drink minimum, per person. Audiences can expect to hear songs like “Bésame Mucho,” “Let’s Fall in Love,” “The Very Thought of You,” “I’ll Take Romance” and “Almost Like Being In Love,” among others.

How to go: Caffè Vivace, 975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati. For tickets, go to www.caffevivace.com

RED DOOR COMMUNITY CONCERT

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in oxford hosts its next Red Door Community Concert, part of a six-concert series, organized by the Arts Committee of Holy Trinity Oxford. The Feb. 17 performance features pianist Bruce Murray and is set for 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The goal of the series is to bring the community together through music, organizers said. Other Red Door Community Concerts this season will include Yun Kim on April 14 and Phil DeGreg Trio on June 9. Following the live concert, the performance will also be made available virtually on the Holy Trinity Oxford YouTube channel.

How to go: The free concerts are in the sanctuary at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St. in Oxford. Visit www.holytrinityoxford.org.

MARDI GRAD NIGHT WITH THE HOT MAGNOLIAS

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton will host a Mardi Gras Night as The Hot Magnolias return at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Rooted in a New Orleans Cajun/Creole sound, The Hot Magnolias are an eight-piece New Orleans Cajun/Creole jazz band that formed in Cincinnati. The group’s music showcases vocals, horns, banjo, saxophones, electric guitar, drums, bass and keyboards. It performs a range of musical styles from 1920s traditional jazz music to 1970s funky dance songs.

Since the evening will have a Mardi Gras theme, guests are encouraged to dress up or wear costumes and Mardi Gras masks. The ballroom will also be decorated in a Mardi Gras style.

Connect with The Hot Magnolias on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheHotMagnolias.

How to go: Tickets are $32 for Fitton Center members and $39 for non-members. www.fittoncenter.org, or call (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.

‘SWEET LOVE’ AT THE WINDAMERE

Folks will show their love for the Hope House at the “Sweet Love” benefit concert, which raises finds for the Hope House Women’s Center. The multi-artist concert will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., in Middletown. Tickets are $25.

The fundraiser will feature a talented line-up of artists, many who are veteran musicians, for an evening of blues, blues-based rock and jazz music that will raise money to benefit a local shelter.

“I’m excited about bringing everybody together, playing together, and raising money for a good cause,” said Chuck Evans.

The evening’s performance line-up will include Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees, I Dig Pig featuring Jimmy D. Rogers, The Gillespie Express with Ferris Gillespie and James Clark, Rick House and Friends, Joe Waters, and other special guests, including Evans.

How to go: Get tickets online at thewindamere.com.

OTHER

SORG OPERA HOUSE GUIDED TOUR

This is a rare opportunity to see where all the music happens. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25, guests can take a free tour of the Sorg Opera House on Main Street in Middletown. The tour will include a discussion of the history of the theater, with a look at the exterior features, the lobby, inside the theater and the balconies as well at the projection booth, backstage and downstairs dressing area.

Visitors will also learn about the current and on-going restoration work at the theater, along with what’s in store for the future. The tour is expected to last about an hour-and-half. Participants should be prepared for walking and standing. Donations will be accepted.

Future tours will be conducted March 11 and April 15.

How to go: Register and get more information online at sorgoperahouse.org. Tour groups will meet in the lobby of the Sorg.