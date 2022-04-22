Employees at closing West Chester laundry facility may keep jobs

Wenzel said UC Health “has made the decision to divest of the Midwest Laundry facility to further support our core focus — delivering best in class healthcare to the region.”

Wenzel said since the sale isn’t final yet they haven’t begun to transition employees to either UC or Economy Linen but they are preparing to do so.

“We are working to schedule job fair events exclusively for the current employees of Midwest Laundry,” Wenzel said. “To ensure that all members of the team are aware of the many options for continued employment should they wish to further their careers at UC Health or at Economy Linen and Towel Service.”

The job fairs will be held at the West Chester facility.

Bruce Feldman, president of Economy Linen said they haven’t decided what to do with the West Chester location yet, they “are keeping all options open.”