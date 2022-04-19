journal-news logo
Semi tractor-trailer crashes on I-75 in Butler County

Traffic on Interstate 75 in Monroe was at a standstill in the morning of Tues., April 19, 2022 after a semi tractor-trailer crash near the rest stop there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By Staff Report
MONROE ― A semi tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Butler County this morning.

Responders are on the scene, which is three miles past the Ohio 129 exit, near Liberty Way. The Ohio Dept. of Transportation said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicates the incident happened on the northbound side, but traffic on both sides in that area are affected.

According to initial reports, there is one fatality.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

